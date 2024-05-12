Air India announces new international flight services: Details

Mumbai: Flag carrier of India, Air India is expanding its flights to Europe due to high demand. The leading air carrier will operate flights to Amsterdam and Milan.

Starting June 22, 2024, Air India will fly daily from Delhi to Amsterdam and Milan. The airline is also adding more flights from Delhi to Copenhagen, making it five times a week.

These new flights add to Air India’s other services, like daily flights to Zurich, starting June 16, 2024. Plus, they already have daily flights to Frankfurt and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG). This will help more people travel between India and Europe.

Also Read; India’s Index of Industrial Production grows 5.8% in FY24

Air India will have 80 flights a week to and from seven cities. These cities include Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, Vienna, and Zurich.

The airline has added additional flights on these routes to boost operations in Europe:

Flight No-AI155 Days of Operation: Daily Sector: Delhi-Amsterdam Schiphol Departure: 1:15 PM Arrival: 6:35 PM

Flight No-AI156 Days of Operation: DailyS ector: Amsterdam Schiphol-Delhi Departure: 8:40 PM Arrival: 8:00 AM (+1)

Flight No-AI137 Days of Operation: Daily Sector: Delhi-Milan Malpensa Departure: 2:15 PM Arrival: 7:20 PM

Flight No-AI138 Days of Operation: Daily Sector: Milan Malpensa-Delhi Departure: 9:00 PM Arrival: 8:10 AM (+1)

Flight No-AI157 Days of Operation: Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun Sector: Delhi-Copenhagen Departure: 2:20 PM Arrival: 6:45 PM

Flight No-AI158 Days of Operation: Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun Sector: Copenhagen-Delhi Departure: 8:45 PM Arrival: 7:30 AM (+1)

Air India will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes for these flights. These planes have 18 beds in Business Class and 236 seats in Economy. Passengers can book seats on these new flights through Air India’s website, mobile app, or travel agents.