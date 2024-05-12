Another life lost to viral Hepatitis in Malappuram; 7 deaths in five months

The Malappuram district has seen a surge in cases of viral hepatitis, leading to several fatalities over the past five months. One such case is that of Ithikal Zakir from Pothukallu, who died while undergoing treatment for jaundice in a private hospital in Kozhikode on Sunday. With a total of seven deaths and over 3000 reported cases in the district during this period, concerns are growing, especially in the Nilambur region, about the potential spread of the disease.

The recent death of Renish, a resident of Chaliyar, due to hepatitis adds to the six other fatalities recorded in the district. Since January, 3184 individuals have exhibited symptoms related to hepatitis, with 1032 confirmed cases. Tragically, a 9-year-old girl from Renish’s family, who passed away on Friday, was also diagnosed with the disease, highlighting the urgent need to enhance treatment facilities in the Chaliyar area. Pothukal, Pookotoor, Peruvallur, Morayur Panchayats, and Malappuram Municipality have reported the highest number of hepatitis cases, with 152 individuals affected in the past two months alone in Pothukal and its surrounding areas.

Viral hepatitis encompasses liver inflammation caused by infection with various hepatitis viruses, including hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. These viruses vary in transmission modes, severity, and long-term effects. Symptoms typically manifest within 14-28 days and may include jaundice, fever, diarrhea, dark urine, malaise, abdominal pain, nausea, and reduced appetite.