Audi launches Q3 Bold Edition and Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The German luxury automaker, Audi has launched its Audi Q3 Bold Edition and Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition in the Indian markets. The Audi Q3 Bold Edition comes with a price tag of Rs 54,65,000 (Ex-showroom), while the Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition starts at Rs 55,71,000 (Ex-showroom).

The Bold Editions features a gloss-black grille, black Audi rings both front and rear, black window surrounds, black ORVMs, and black roof rails. The feature highlights include a panoramic glass sunroof, power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, and leather/leatherette combination seat upholstery.

It also has MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and Audi Smartphone Interface. Safety features include six airbags, parking aid plus with rear view camera, and comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate. Besides these, Audi is also offering optional upgrades like dual-tone alloy wheel paint and Audi Genuine accessories.

Both, the Audi Q3 Bold Edition and Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition are powered by a 2.0l TFSI engine with quattro all-wheel drive. The engine churns out 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.