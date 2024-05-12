Chakka Varatti | Jackfruit Preserve recipe

Chakka Varatti, also known as Jackfruit Preserve, is a traditional South Indian delicacy made from ripe jackfruit. Here’s a recipe to make this sweet and flavorful preserve at home:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups ripe jackfruit pulp

– 1 cup jaggery (grated or chopped)

– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Start by removing the seeds from the ripe jackfruit and collecting the pulp. Make sure the pulp is ripe and sweet for the best flavor.

2. In a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai, heat the ghee over medium heat.

3. Add the jackfruit pulp to the pan and cook it on low to medium heat, stirring continuously to prevent sticking or burning.

4. Once the jackfruit pulp starts to soften and release its juices, add the grated or chopped jaggery to the pan.

5. Continue to cook the mixture, stirring frequently, until the jaggery melts completely and combines with the jackfruit pulp.

6. Add a pinch of salt to balance the flavors and enhance the sweetness.

7. Cook the mixture on low heat until it thickens and reaches a jam-like consistency. This may take about 30-40 minutes, depending on the moisture content of the jackfruit and jaggery.

8. Once the mixture has thickened, add the cardamom powder and mix well to incorporate the flavor.

9. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the chakka varatti to cool slightly.

10. Transfer the jackfruit preserve to a clean, dry jar or container while it is still warm. It will continue to thicken as it cools.

11. Once completely cooled, store the chakka varatti in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It can be enjoyed as a spread on bread or chapati, or used as a filling in traditional South Indian sweets like ela ada or unniyappam.

12. Serve and enjoy the delicious homemade chakka varatti at your leisure!

Note: Make sure to use ripe jackfruit for this recipe to achieve the desired sweetness and flavor. Adjust the amount of jaggery according to your taste preferences.