Fresh clashes erupted on Sunday (May 12) between civilians and Pakistani Occupational Forces in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), further escalating tensions in the region. Reports indicate that enraged civilians beat dozens of security personnel during the latest bout of violence this morning. The unrest followed a significant strike staged on Saturday, which brought normal life to a standstill and led to the closure of businesses in PoK’s capital, Muzaffarabad. The strike was organized to protest a police crackdown and resulted in a tense standoff between security forces and demonstrators.

Protests spread across various areas of PoK, including Samahni, Sehansa, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Khuiratta, Tattapani, and Hattian Bala. The strike was called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Action Committee (JKJAAC) following the arrest of several leaders and activists in overnight police raids across Muzaffarabad and Mirpur divisions. It’s worth noting that the committee had announced plans for a long march towards Muzaffarabad on May 11, generating widespread anticipation.

The JKJAAC has been protesting against perceived unjust taxation policies, particularly levies imposed on electricity bills. Last August, the committee staged a similar strike, signaling its continued opposition to what it views as oppressive governmental policies. Despite government efforts, including the imposition of Section 144 and the declaration of holidays in educational institutions on May 10 and 11, widespread public defiance was evident across PoK.