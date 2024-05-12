Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,800 per 8 gram and Rs 6725 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined Rs 240 per 8 gram. On Friday, gold price edged higher sharply by Rs 680 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7410.3 per gram down by Rs.219.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6787.8 per gram down by Rs.201. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.92%, whereas in the last month it has been 3.14%.The cost of silver is Rs.84470 per kg up by Rs.170 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.72937 per 10 gram down by 0.104%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.86500 per kg up by 0.094%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,347.98 per ounce. Gold prices have risen 2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,354.10. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $28.31 per ounce but was poised to register its best week in five. Platinum firmed 0.8% to $985.40 and palladium rose 0.1% to $968.25. Both metals were set for weekly gains.