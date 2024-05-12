Fourth Indian arrested in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada

Canadian authorities have detained a fourth Indian national, 22-year-old Amardeep Singh, in connection with the murder of separatist Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas in Canada, faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The arrest took place on May 11, with Singh already in custody of the Peel Regional Police on unrelated firearms charges.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) disclosed that Singh’s arrest is linked to the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. The incident involved two assailants firing about 50 bullets at Nijjar before fleeing in a grey car. Earlier, on May 3, IHIT arrested three other Indian nationals, Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh, for their alleged involvement in Nijjar’s murder. The trio, residing in Edmonton, Alberta, were charged after investigators determined that the conspiracy was planned in Surrey and Edmonton between May 1 and June 18 of the previous year.

Notably, one of the accused, Karan Brar, revealed in a social media video that he obtained entry into Canada through a quick ‘study approval’ process facilitated by EthicWorks Immigration Services in Bathinda, Punjab. Brar claimed to have secured his student visa within days of application, as shown in a promotional video uploaded by the immigration firm on Facebook. These developments underscore ongoing investigations into Nijjar’s assassination and highlight the complex web of individuals allegedly involved in the conspiracy across Canada and India.