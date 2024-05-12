Gulf country announces major road closure

Muscat: Muscat Municipality a major road closure. The civic authority announced complete closing of lanes of Muscat expressway starting from Al Ilam bridge to City Center Qurum Bridge.

Muscat Municipality will complete general maintenance work in the Muscat Governorate, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police and OQ Group. The authority will completely close the lanes of the Muscat Expressway, starting from Intersection No. (2) /Al-Ilam Bridge/ all the way to Intersection No. (1) /City Center Qurum Bridge/ In the Qurum area, from midnight next Monday until June 13, 2024.

Also Read: Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024: India’s Ashok Malik wins gold, Sakina Khatun secures 2 bronze

The municipality explained that traffic will be diverted to other alternative routes. For the purpose of carrying out some necessary maintenance work on the site. The municipality urged all residents to be careful and follow the traffic instructions.