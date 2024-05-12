IMD issues thunderstorms, rainfall alert in these districts for next 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast warning of rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts of Rajasthan on Sunday. A yellow alert has been issued for rainfall in 27 districts, including Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, and Bharatpur, among others. The forecast also includes the possibility of duststorms and thunderstorms with gusty winds prevailing over Rajasthan till May 13, with wind speeds expected to range between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

This prediction follows a drop in temperature experienced in the desert state on Friday, attributed to rain and thunderstorms. According to IMD forecasts, the windy conditions could persist, with isolated rainfall and thunderstorms expected in certain areas on May 12-13. The forecast extends beyond Rajasthan, covering northwest India until May 12, East India until May 13, and Central and South Peninsular India until May 15. These regions are expected to experience a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Additionally, the IMD has warned about potential hailstorms and gusty winds in isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Squally winds may also occur over Madhya Maharashtra and west Madhya Pradesh on May 13. The IMD’s alert serves as a precautionary measure, urging residents and authorities in the affected regions to remain prepared and vigilant in anticipation of adverse weather conditions.