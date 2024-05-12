India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall, hailstorm in these states for next 3 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall and hailstorms in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan to in the next three days. , ‘Wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms; lightning and gusty winds very likely over northwest India till 12th, East India till 13th and Central and south Peninsular India till May 15,’ said IMD in its latest weather bulletin.

The national weather agency has forecast hailstorms along with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over the isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. The squally wind (50-60 kmph) may occur over Madhya Maharashtra and west Madhya Pradesh on May 13.The rain and thunderstorms will also continue in Rajasthan till May 14.

It has predicted light to moderate showers in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till May 16. The weather conditions will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds. Torrential rains are set to impact Karnataka and Kerala on May 12 and 13, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 13, and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 12.