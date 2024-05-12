Indian Railways cancels trains on this route till August 7: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has cancelled three trains going to Jaipur via Gurugram. These three trains will remain canceled from May 29 to August 7. Some trains will remain diverted. These changes were announced due to rebuilding works in Jaipur railway station. Platform numbers four and five of Jaipur railway station are being rebuilt.

Changes have been made in the operation of 10 trains. In this, train number 22995 Jodhpur-Delhi Superfast passing through Gurgaon, train number 22996 from Delhi to Jodhpur and train number 15014 going to Jaisalmer have been cancelled. Apart from this, the routes of Mandore Express and Ranikhet Express trains have been diverted. Both these trains will run via Ringas.

Rail services on these routes canceled

? Train No. 12195, Agra Fort-Ajmer Rail Service

? Train No. 12196, Ajmer- Agra Fort Rail Service

? Train No. 09733, Jaipur-Bhiwani

? Train number 09734, Bhiwani-Jaipur rail service

? Train No. 09639, Madar-Rewari Rail Service

? Train No. 09640, Rewari-Madar Rail Service