Indian Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from this city: Know route, stoppages, fare and other details

Kolkata: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)has announced new tour package. The tour on the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train, covering the tourist destinations of North India, will commence its journey from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station on May 18.

The journey, spanning 8 nights and 9 days, will include visits to Vaishno Devi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya. The train will consist of AC-3 tier and economy/sleeper class coaches. It will travel through Malda Town, Rampurhat, Dumka, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, and Kiul to reach Patna Junction on May 19. It will be stationed at Vaishno Devi Katra station on May 20 and 21, at Haridwar station on May 22 and 23, at Mathura on May 24, and at Ayodhya on May 25.

The return journey will start from Ayodhya, reaching Patna Junction on May 26, from where tourists can disembark at their respective destinations until New Jalpaiguri station.The package costs Rs 29,500 for AC class and Rs 17,900 per person for economy/sleeper class.