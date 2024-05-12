JioCinema launches ‘Anime Hub’ with ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 in India

JioCinema Premium, riding high on its recent launch success, is set to elevate user experience by introducing an all-new Anime Hub starting May 12. This expansion will feature a wide array of popular anime titles with dedicated followers, with the highly anticipated ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 serving as the flagship event. Subscribers to JioCinema Premium will gain unrestricted access to the Anime Hub, with subscription options starting at Rs. 29 per month.

The Anime Hub’s lineup includes a diverse selection of anime series, catering to various tastes and preferences. Fans can look forward to action-packed comedies like ‘Spy X Family’ and classroom dramas such as ‘Assassination Classroom.’ Other offerings include supernatural action comedies like ‘Mob Psycho 100’ and fantasy adventures like ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun,’ ensuring there’s something for every anime enthusiast.

JioCinema aims to foster the anime community in India by curating a selection of both popular hits and lesser-known gems, all available for an ad-free viewing experience with offline viewing capabilities. With new content added daily, including titles like ‘Goblin Slayer,’ ‘In/Spectre,’ and ‘The Familiar of Zero,’ JioCinema’s Anime Hub promises to be a go-to destination for anime fans across the country, providing high-quality entertainment at an affordable price point.