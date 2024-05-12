Kejriwal conducts roadshows, anticipates win in all 7 Delhi LS seats

Kejriwal, freshly released from Tihar Jail, kicked off a busy day on Saturday with a visit to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, followed by a press conference. Subsequently, he embarked on roadshows, starting from Mehrauli in South Delhi and concluding in Krishna Nagar in East Delhi. Notably, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders joined him during these roadshows.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception after his 50-day absence, Kejriwal credited his sudden appearance to the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He detailed his visits to various temples and paid homage to deities, attributing his return to public life to what he deemed a miraculous intervention.

During the roadshows, Kejriwal launched scathing criticism against the BJP, predicting a decline in their Lok Sabha representation across multiple states. Consulting with experts post-release, he confidently asserted BJP’s potential loss in all seven Delhi seats and a similar fate in Punjab. Kejriwal envisioned the formation of an INDIA bloc government with AAP’s participation, advocating for Delhi’s transition to full statehood. He lamented his arrest, attributing it to his initiatives in education and healthcare, while highlighting opposition efforts to undermine his governance.