Kejriwal unveils 10 guarantees, including 24x7power supply

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, unveiled the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “10 guarantees” on Sunday, detailing the party’s commitments should it win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal emphasized that despite his recent arrest causing a delay, the announcement of these guarantees was significant. He assured that these guarantees would not pose any issues within the INDIA alliance. He pledged to ensure their implementation once the alliance assumes power.

Among the 10 guarantees, Kejriwal highlighted the promise to provide round-the-clock electricity nationwide. He pointed out that India possesses the capacity to generate 3 lakh MW of electricity, exceeding the current demand of 2 lakh MW. Drawing from experiences in Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal asserted the feasibility of achieving this goal nationally, including the provision of up to 200 units of free electricity to the impoverished, with an estimated cost of ?1.25 lakh crore.

The 10 guarantees of the AAP are:

1. Free Electricity- The country will have 24/7 power without any outage.

2. Education- Every village will have government schools and children born in this country will be given free education.

3. Health – Every area of a town or village will have clinics and districts will have multi-specialty government hospitals. Rs 5 lakh crore rupees will be spent on healthcare.

4. Nation First- All the land of the country that has been occupied by China will be freed. For this, efforts will be made at the diplomatic level on one side and the Army will be given complete freedom to take whatever steps it wants to take regarding this.

5. Soldiers – The Agniveer scheme will be withdrawn. All those who have filled out the forms will be admitted.

6. Farmers – Farmers will be provided MSP as per the Swaminathan Commission report.

7. Democracy- Full statehood to Delhi

8. Unemployment – In the next one year, 2 lakh jobs will be created.

9. Corruption – BJP’s actions of putting sincere people behind bars and corrupt people let loose will be stopped.

10. Business- Tax Terrorism of GST will be brought to an end. GST will be removed from PMLA.