Kerala Nendran Banana Chips recipe

Here’s a recipe for Kerala Nendran Banana Chips:

Ingredients:

– 4-5 Kerala Nendran bananas (ripe, but firm)

– Salt, to taste

– Oil, for frying

Instructions:

1. Peel the bananas and slice them thinly using a mandoline slicer or a sharp knife. Make sure the slices are uniformly thin for even frying.

2. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadhai over medium heat. The oil should be hot but not smoking.

3. Add a small batch of banana slices to the hot oil, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the slices in batches for even cooking.

4. Fry the banana slices until they turn crisp and golden brown, stirring occasionally to ensure even frying. This usually takes about 5-7 minutes.

5. Once the chips are crisp and golden brown, use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil and transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.

6. Sprinkle the freshly fried banana chips with salt while they are still hot, according to your taste preferences. Toss gently to coat the chips evenly with salt.

7. Allow the banana chips to cool completely before serving. Store any leftover chips in an airtight container to maintain their crispiness.

Enjoy your homemade Kerala Nendran Banana Chips as a delicious snack or accompaniment to your meals!