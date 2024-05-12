Know how to apply for international driving licence in UAE

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the process for applying for an International Driving License (IDL). UAE citizens and residents planning to drive abroad can apply for this IDL. Visitors planning to drive in the UAE must also obtain an IDP in their home country or country of residence before travelling.

The IDL allows motorists to legally drive their vehicles outside the UAE without further tests and applications.

It is a translation of your local driving license.

Valid for one year, the International Driving License confirms the validity of your driver’s license in your home country.

Provides protection in case of accidental vehicle damage or loss of legal identification, such as a passport while abroad.

It is available in 10 languages to overcome language barriers.

Facilitates communication with law enforcement and authorities in other countries by presenting your license in their language.

Obtaining an IDL is an easy process and can be done through several different portals:

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website

Automobile and Touring Club of the UAE (ATCUAE), which has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, RAK, Ajman, Fujairah, Um Al Quwain and the Western Region.

Affiliate members of ATCUAE

Ministry of Interior through the MOI UAE app available on iTunes and Google Play.

Emirates Post offices

Dnata office, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Required documents:

IDL form

Passport, valid residency & Emirates ID

Copy of valid UAE license

Two passport photos

Fees and process time:

Obtaining an IDL will cost you Dh177, plus Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees.

Online applications are completed within three working days of receipt. Over-the-counter applications can be completed within half an hour.

Procedure through RTA website:

The customer applies for the service through RTA website.

The system verifies the customer’s identity by sending an OTP to the phone number registered in the system.

The customer settles the required fees.

The customer receives an SMS within 2 working days with a link to display the digital international driving licence, until he receives the original copy of the new licence.

The customer receives the original copy of the new licence through 2 channels:

Customer Happiness Centre Deira or Al Barsha

Courier company with additional charges:

Normal delivery charges: Dh20

Same day delivery: Dh35

Delivery within 2 hours: Dh50

International delivery: Dh50