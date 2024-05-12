Market capitalization of 6 of top-10 firms decline by Rs 1.73 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market valuation of 6 out of the top-10 most valued companies declined by Rs 1,73,097.59 crore in last week. The BSE Sensex declined 1,213.68 points or 1.64 percent during last week.

HDFC Bank experienced the most significant setback, with its market valuation plunging by Rs 60,678.26 crore to Rs 10,93,026.58 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed a decline of Rs 43,168.1 crore, bringing its valuation down to Rs 5,76,049.17 crore. The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 36,094.96 crore to Rs 19,04,643.44 crore.

ICICI Bank and State Bank of India saw declines of Rs 17,567.94 crore and Rs 11,780.49 crore respectively, while ITC’s valuation dipped by Rs 3,807.84 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever increased by Rs 33,270.22 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a rise of Rs 20,442.2 crore in its valuation, and Bharti Airtel rallied by Rs 14,653.98 crore. Infosys also witnessed a modest increase of Rs 3,611.26 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.