NASA shares photos of giant explosion on the Sun

New Delhi: Solar Dynamics Observatory of NASA has recorded two explosions on the surface of the sun which unleashed powerful solar flares on Friday and Saturday. The solar eruptions sent ripples of electromagnetic energy hurtling towards Earth.

‘The Sun emitted two strong solar flares on May 10-11, 2024, peaking at 9:23 p.m. EDT on May 10, and 7:44 a.m. EDT on May 11. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured images of the events, which were classified as X5.8 and X1.5-class flares,’ NASA said in a statement.

The flares are classified as X5.8 and X1.5-class flares, respectively. X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength. Solar storms pose potential risks to technological infrastructure. Fluctuating magnetic fields induced by geomagnetic storms can disrupt power grids, communication networks, and satellite operations..