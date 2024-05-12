Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024: India’s Ashok Malik wins gold, Sakina Khatun secures 2 bronze

Pattaya: Para powerlifter Ashok Malik won gold and Sakina Khatun secured two bronze medals in the Best Lift and Total Lift categories, at the Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand. Sakina Khatun secured the medals in the Best Lift and Total Lift categories, with a lift of 93 Kgs in the women’s up to 55 kg event.

Earlier in the Men’s up to 65 Kg category, India’s Ashok Malik secured the gold medal with a personal best lift of 197 kg, while in the Men’s up to 49 kg category, Parmjeet Singh claimed the silver with a lift of 162 kg. In the Women’s up to 67 kg event, another Indian, Kasthuri Rajamani earned the bronze with a lift of 105kg.

Sakina Khatun made history as the sole Indian woman para athlete to clinch a medal at the Commonwealth Games, securing bronze in the women’s 61 kg event in 2014. Her accolades include a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games and a commendable sixth-place finish at the 2019 World Championships.