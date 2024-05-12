Press Club of India urges EC to disclose total votes after each phase

Press Club of India and four other media organizations jointly urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday to swiftly disclose the data regarding votes cast after each phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. They stressed the importance of releasing the entire poll data, including the absolute number of votes polled and the percentage of voting, by the day following the polling. Transparency in this regard, they argued, is crucial to maintaining voters’ confidence in the electoral process.

Expressing disappointment, the media bodies criticized the Election Commission’s decision to discontinue the tradition of holding press conferences after the conclusion of each voting phase. They highlighted the significance of these conferences for journalists, as they provided opportunities to clarify doubts and uncertainties, enabling the production of accurate and well-informed reports for the public. Additionally, they suggested that the Election Commission could communicate directly with voters through electronic media.

The media organizations also expressed shock and surprise at the Election Commission’s failure to release the absolute number of votes polled in the last three phases. They noted that this departure from past practices has raised concerns among the public about the fairness of the election process. The joint statement underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in ensuring the integrity of elections and called for immediate action to address these issues.