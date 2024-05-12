State government revises school timings: Details

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh state government has revised school timings. The Una district administration has revised school timings revised for all government and private schools from May 13. The decision was taken due to intense heat.

The District Magistrate Jatin Lal has issued an order that all government and private schools in Himachal’s Una will open from 8 am to 1 pm from May 13. The reduced time will be compensated by reducing the time for morning prayer and breaks in the school. This order will apply to all primary, higher and senior secondary schools. On the recommendation of the Deputy Directors of Higher and Elementary Education, the revised schedule will be implemented in all schools until further notice.