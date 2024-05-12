Strong earthquake hits Mexico

Mexico City: A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala. As per the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Sunday. The earthqquake was at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was just off the Pacific coast, 16 kilometers west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate where the river empties into the sea.

In Mexico, there were no immediate reports of damage, but more mountainous, remote parts of the border are prone to landslides. In Guatemala, the country’s disaster agency CONRED reported structural damage in the departments of Quetzaltenango and San Marcos, near the country’s border with Mexico, including a landslide that blocked part of a road.

There is no risk of an ensuing tsunami, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System and Mexico’s navy.