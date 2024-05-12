Sweet And Spicy Shaken Lemonade/ Kulukki Sarbath recipe

Here’s a recipe for Sweet and Spicy Shaken Lemonade:

Ingredients:

– 2-3 large lemons

– 4 cups cold water

– 1/2 cup granulated sugar (adjust according to taste)

– 1-2 green chili peppers (adjust according to spice preference), sliced

– Ice cubes

– Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Start by preparing the simple syrup. In a small saucepan, combine the granulated sugar with 1 cup of water. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar is completely dissolved. Once dissolved, remove from heat and allow the syrup to cool to room temperature.

2. While the simple syrup is cooling, juice the lemons to extract the fresh lemon juice. You should have about 1 cup of lemon juice.

3. In a large pitcher, combine the freshly squeezed lemon juice, remaining 3 cups of cold water, and the cooled simple syrup. Stir well to combine.

4. Add the sliced green chili peppers to the lemonade mixture. Adjust the amount according to your preferred level of spiciness. You can start with one chili pepper and add more if desired. Stir to combine.

5. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice cubes. Pour a portion of the lemonade mixture into the shaker, leaving some space at the top to allow for shaking. Secure the lid tightly on the shaker.

6. Shake the lemonade mixture vigorously for about 20-30 seconds until well chilled.

7. Strain the shaken lemonade into serving glasses filled with ice cubes. Repeat the process with the remaining lemonade mixture.

8. Garnish each glass with a sprig of fresh mint leaves, if desired.

9. Serve immediately and enjoy your refreshing Sweet and Spicy Shaken Lemonade!

Feel free to adjust the sweetness and spiciness of the lemonade according to your taste preferences.