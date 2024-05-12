Tata Nexon gets new entry-level variant in India: Details

Mumbai: Tata Motor has launched an entry-level trims in the Nexon product line. The offerings have been introduced in both petrol and diesel engine options. Now, the base variant Smart (O) in petrol costs Rs 8 lakh, while the diesel trims go up to Rs 10.60 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The mid-size SUV comes with the same headlight setup, complimented by stylish DRLs and fog lamps and head-turning front fascia. The vehicle offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital driver’s display, ventilated, wireless charger, cruise control, height-adjustable front seats, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, a 9-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer, and the list goes on.

The vehicle has been given a five-star rating during the crash test by Global NCAP. Safety features include hill-start assist, six airbags 360-degree camera among other robust features.

The four-wheeler continues to be offered in both a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former generates a maximum power of 118 bhp and 170Nm, while the former produces an impressive 113 bhp and 260Nm torque.