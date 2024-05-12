These behaviors make men very attractive

There are certain things men do unintentionally that make women swoon over them and make them charming.

Here, is a list of some of these subtle behaviours that make men very attractive:

Glazed Look: Men look very attractive when they give a piercing glare to their women. This may be a look of love, seduction or desire. Such intense eye contact can be very charming and attractive. Scientifically, eye contact has been proved to increase the amount of love between two people.

Doing Less: When men make fewer efforts, it attracts women even more. As per research studies, people are attracted to those who give less attention or effort at first. The less men do, the more attention they gain.

Dressing Style: A man’s dressing style is one of the main things that a woman notices. If a man dresses in formal clothes, it instantly radiates power and authority. When men dress casually, it shows a playful side to them.

Humour Sense; Women love men with sense of humour.