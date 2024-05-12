This spice will enhance your sex life

Several studies had found that these spices have medicinal values.

Cloves is also used in India for their rich flavor and spicy aroma. But now it is revealed that it will increase the sexual pleasure. Cloves helps to increase the testosterone level in the body. Increased testosterone level helps men to attain the desired erection and sexual pleasure.

Using cloves will help increasing the blood flow and nerve stimulation of the genitals and thus it prevent premature ejaculation. A more extended ejaculation period leads to improved sexual performance and better sex and intimacy for both partners.

Cloves contain various essential vitamins, flavonoids, alkaloids, carbohydrates, proteins, and other nutrients, which increase sperm count and improve sperm motility.

Apart from these, it helps in decreasing oral infection and inflammation caused due to plaque and gingivitis. Chewing a clove reduces foul smell in the mouth. A piece of clove can freshen up your breath and also help you achieve greater intimacy.