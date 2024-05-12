Thrissur’s lengthiest skywalk to reopen following renovation in June

Thrissur’s revamped skywalk is nearing completion and is scheduled to open by the end of June after undergoing extensive renovations in its second phase of construction. Equipped with air conditioning, the skywalk will also feature coffee shops and stores, reflecting the Thrissur Corporation’s ambition to generate substantial revenue from the venture. This transformation aims to elevate the skywalk’s facilities to meet modern standards and enhance the overall experience for visitors.

As the longest skywalk in Kerala, spanning 360 meters, it plays a vital role in ensuring pedestrian safety, particularly in a densely populated area of the city. The installation of four lifts and CCTV cameras has been finalized, with ongoing work to complete the wiring. Situated at Sakthan Thampuran Nagar, the skywalk connects four major roads, including key locations like the bus stand, markets, and commercial areas.

With an estimated daily footfall of over 50,000 people, the skywalk serves as a crucial link between various parts of the city. It facilitates seamless pedestrian movement while allowing vehicles to pass underneath. The structure, six meters above the road, boasts a three-meter width and a circumference of 280 meters, constructed with steel armor for durability and safety. Additionally, the inclusion of elevators and a solar power system enhances accessibility and sustainability.