Uttarkashi police advises postponing Yamunotri pilgrimage today; here’s why

Uttarkashi Police made an urgent request on Sunday, May 12, advising pilgrims to defer their Yamunotri Yatra plans for the day due to the overwhelming number of devotees already present at Shri Yamunotri Dham. The decision was prompted by the temple reaching its full capacity, posing potential risks associated with overcrowding.

Following a substantial surge in footfall, particularly witnessed on Saturday, devotees faced extensive queues and long waiting periods along the hilly path leading to the revered Yamunotri temple in the Garhwal Himalayas. This surge coincided with the opening of three out of the four sacred shrines of the Char Dham Yatra – Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath – on May 10, with the doors of Badrinath slated to open on May 12.

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism and typically spans from April-May to October-November. Tradition dictates completing the pilgrimage in a clockwise direction, starting from Yamunotri and concluding at Badrinath, with each shrine symbolizing a facet of divinity. Despite the challenges posed by the rugged terrain and high altitudes, the pilgrimage continues to attract devotees from across the country, underlining its enduring importance in India’s spiritual and cultural ethos, a sentiment reinforced by the enthusiastic support of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.