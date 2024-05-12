Youth murder case; two key suspects apprehended in Karamana

Two key suspects have been arrested by the police in connection with the brutal murder of Karamana youth Akhil, as part of a total of five individuals taken into custody. Akhil, also known as Appu, was apprehended from Tamil Nadu, while Vineeth Raj was captured in Chenkalchoola, Thiruvananthapuram. It has been disclosed that Akhil attacked the victim with a stone during the incident.

In addition to Akhil and Vineeth Raj, Harilal, Kiran, and Kiran Krishna have also been arrested for their involvement in the conspiracy. This brings the total number of individuals in police custody regarding the case to six. Furthermore, Anish, who drove the attackers to the crime scene, was apprehended by the police on Saturday.

The victim, Akhil, aged 26 and operating a pet shop, was attacked by a three-member gang on Friday night. CCTV footage of the incident showed three men viciously assaulting Akhil with sticks and bricks, even after he had fallen to the ground. The attack reportedly stemmed from prior animosity between the accused and the victim, which originated from an argument they had at a bar a few days earlier. Police suspect that this dispute may have been the motive behind the attack. A case has been lodged against the three accused under various sections of the IPC, including murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and common intention.