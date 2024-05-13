3 killed, 17 injured in tractor-truck collision

Lucknow: 3 people were killed and 17 others injured after their tractor-trolley collided with a container truck. The accident occurred on Sunday night near Deep Pur Tanda on the Sambhal-Hasanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The victims were returning from a funeral. The deceased were identified as Ghasi Ram, 60, Mahipal, 55, Gumani, 40. The 17 injured people were hospitalised. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said the accident had took place around 11 pm on Sunday. The victims were residents of Lakhanpur village and were returning from Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district after attending a funeral.