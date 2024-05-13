CBSE Class 12 results announced: Know how to check

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 results today, May 13. The CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2024 are now available on the official CBSE results website – cbseresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 scores will also be available on DigiLocker. Students will be able to check the CBSE results using roll number, school number and admit card ID. ‘

This year, 87.98 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams. The pass percentage increased by 0.65 percent since last year. Girls outshined boys by over 6.40 percent points as over 91 percent girls passed the exam.

Also Read: Emirates to resume flights to this city: Details

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 results 2024:

Visit the Official Website: Open your browser and go to http://cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the Relevant Link: Find and click on the link for “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2024”.

Enter Your Credentials: You will need to enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID as provided on your admit card.

View Your Result: After entering the details, click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download/Print: For future reference, you can download or print your result. Students can also access their results via SMS or the UMANG app if the website experiences high traffic volumes.