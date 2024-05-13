Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in Kerala. Gold price is declining after four days. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,720, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6615, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 53,800 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7410.3 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6787.8 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.86%,whereas in the last month it has been 0.42%. The cost of silver is Rs.84380 per kg down by Rs.90 per kg.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 results announced: Know how to check

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened 0.47% or Rs 342 lower to trade at Rs 72,35 per 10 gram. Silver futures were up by Rs 273 or 0.32% to Rs 84,637 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,361.69 per ounce. Gold prices hit a more than two-week high on Friday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,368.10. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $28.20 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $991.53 and palladium lost 0.6% to $971.71.