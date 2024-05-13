Dubai Crocodile Park announces annual nesting season

Dubai: Dubai Crocodile Park announced the commencement of the annual nesting season. Annual nesting season is the time when female Nile Crocodiles lay their eggs in specially designated nesting areas within the park.

Experts at the Dubai Crocodile Park collect the eggs shortly after laying. Each nest is examined to record parameters such as temperature, size, and shell quality. Over the past few weeks, a curatorial team has been monitoring the females, inspecting nests, and carefully collecting eggs.

Female Nile Crocodiles can lay up to 60 eggs at a time, which they incubate in sand burrows for approximately 90 days. The temperature within the nest determines the gender of the hatchlings.Once hatched, the mother crocodile tenderly carries her offspring in her mouth to the water.

‘We are in the heart of the egg-laying season at Dubai Crocodile Park. Once a year, our females lay their eggs in the sand in special nesting areas set aside for this purpose. Being able to carry out their reproductive cycle naturally is essential for their well-being,’ said Marc Gansuana, head curator at Dubai Crocodile Park.

Tickets to Dubai Crocodile Park cost Dh95 for adults and Dh75 for children.