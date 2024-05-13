Emirates to resume flights to this city: Details

Dubai: The flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates has decided to resume flight operations to Edinburgh. The services will start from November 4, 2024.

The airline will deploy its A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration for the service. The aircraft offers 32 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 259 seats in Economy Class. The airline first launched operations to Edinburgh in 2018 utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates flight EK23 will depart Dubai at 2.50pm and arrive in Edinburgh at 7.05pm, local time. The return flight, EK24, will depart Edinburgh at 8.40pm and arrive in Dubai at 8.05am, the following day.

Customers travelling from Edinburgh can also access the airline’s extensive network of more than 130 destinations via Dubai, including popular destinations such as Maldives, Bangkok, Sydney, and Bali.

Edinburgh will be Emirates’ eighth destination in the UK. The world’s largest international airline serves the UK with 133 weekly flights across seven gateways including:

London Heathrow

London Gatwick

London Stansted

Manchester

Birmingham

Newcastle

Glasgow