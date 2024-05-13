Expats from these 43 countries are exempted from driving licence test in UAE: Full list

Dubai: UAE has exempted residents of some countries from driving licence test to get UAE driving licence. The Ministry of Interior (MoI) offers a service that facilitates the exchange of driving licenses within the ‘Markhoos’ initiative. It grants visitors the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.

Licence-holders from these 43 countries are allowed to swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence:

Estonia

Albania

Portugal

China

Hungary

Greece

Ukraine

Bulgaria

Slovak

Slovenia

Serbia

Cyprus

Latvia

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Malta

Iceland

Montenegro

United State of America

France

Japan

Belgium

Switzerland

Germany

Italy

Sweden

Ireland

Spain

Norway

New Zealand

Romania

Singapore

Hong Kong

Netherlands

Denmark

Austria

Finland

United Kingdom

Turkey

Canada

Poland

South Africa

Australia