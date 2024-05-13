Expats from these 43 countries are exempted from driving licence test in UAE: Full list

Dubai: UAE has exempted residents of some countries from driving licence test to get UAE driving licence. The Ministry of Interior (MoI) offers a service that facilitates the exchange of driving licenses within the ‘Markhoos’ initiative. It grants visitors the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.
Licence-holders from these 43 countries are allowed to swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence:
Estonia
Albania
Portugal
China
Hungary
Greece
Ukraine
Bulgaria
Slovak
Slovenia
Serbia
Cyprus
Latvia
Luxembourg
Lithuania
Malta
Iceland
Montenegro
United State of America
France
Japan
Belgium
Switzerland
Germany
Italy
Sweden
Ireland
Spain
Norway
New Zealand
Romania
Singapore
Hong Kong
Netherlands
Denmark
Austria
Finland
United Kingdom
Turkey
Canada
Poland
South Africa
Australia
