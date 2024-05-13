Hanooman AI launched in India with support for 12 Indian languages: Details

Mumbai: 3AI Holding and Surreal Media Labs launched its Hanooman AI. The Indian large language model (LLM) was unveiled on February 21 at an event in Mumbai. The AI model supports 12 Indian languages and a total of 98 global languages and can translate text as well.

The Hanooman AI platform is currently available for free to all users. The chatbot is available via both web client as well as an Android app.

‘Say hello to Hanooman, India’s very own Generative AI, breaking through language barriers effortlessly! Experience the magic of seamless communication in your preferred language like never before! Whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, or any other language, Hanooman has got you covered!,’ the official handle of the AI platform, Hanooman, made the launch announcement via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The chatbot is designed to be functional in multiple important sectors including healthcare, governance, financial services, and education. Hanooman AI can respond to users from a vast diversity in their own native language. Some of the global languages the AI knows include English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, and more.

The chatbot can answer queries, generate text, share recipe, and have a conversation. The company has not shared any details about the size of the training data or the parameters used in the AI model.