Indian Railways announces summer special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has modified the schedule of train no. 02877/02878 Ranchi Jn.-New Delhi-Ranchi Junction. The the train will now halt at Govindpuri Railway Station instead of Kanpur Central.

The national transporter also extended the services of some summer special trains.

Ahmedabad – SSS Hubballi Special:

The Western Railways has introduced the 07314/13 Ahmedabad – SSS Hubballi Special

Bookings for this service opened at all PRS Counters and the IRCTC Website.

The Central Railway extends the run of Summer Special Trains from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar until June 28, 2024.

Dibrugarh-Secunderabad Special:

Services of special trains between Dibrugarh and Secunderabad have been extended by an additional month.

Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Services:

Central Railway introduces Summer Special Trains between Panvel and Sawantwadi Road.

One-Trip Special Train

Ahmedabad – Puri – Paldhi: Western Railway announces the operation of a one-trip special train between Ahmedabad, Puri, and Paldhi stations. Ticket bookings are available via the IRCTC website or the nearest computerised reservation center.