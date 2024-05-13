Indian Railways extends this special train service: Details

Pune: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the service of Pune-Ayodhaya Cantt Special Train. The Northern Railways has announced the extension of the services due to heavy passenger rush. The train which previously operated on a limited schedule, will now run more rounds till May 31.

The Pune-Ayodhya Cantt. Bi-Weekly Special Train ( 01455 ) will now be operating every Friday and Tuesday. Similarly, in its return direction, the 01456 Ayodhya Cantt.-Pune Special Bi-Weekly Special train will run every Sunday and Thursday.

Pune to Ayodhya Cantt. (Train No. 01455)

Departure Schedule: Every Friday and Tuesday at 19:30 PM

List Of Stoppages With Timings

Chinchwad (19:43/19:45)

Lonavala (21:30/21:40)

Panvel (22:10/22:15)

Kalyan (23:40/23:43)

Igatpuri (01:40/01:45)

Manmad (03:18/03:20)

Jalgaon (05:18/05:20)

Bhusawal (05:50/06:00)

Khandwa (09:00/09:05)

Itarsi (13:05/13:15)

Bhopal (16:00/16:05)

Bina Jn. (19:18/19:20)

Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi (22:00/22:10)

Orai (23:28/23:30)

Kanpur (02:15/02:25)

Lucknow (04:20/04:30)

Arrival: Ayodhaya Cantt. at 08:50.

Ayodhya Cantt. To Pune (Train No. 01456)

Departure Schedule: Every Sunday and Thursday at 03:55 AM

Indian Railways Expands Summer Special Services:

Summer Special Train Extended To Bhubaneswar :

The Central Railway has extended the run of Summer Special Trains from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar until June 28, 2024.

Dibrugarh-Secunderabad Special:

The services of special trains between Dibrugarh and Secunderabad have been extended by an additional month.

Ahmedabad-SSS Hubballi Special:

The Western Railways has introduced the Ahmedabad-SSS Hubballi Special train (07314/13)