Indian Railways extends this special train service: Details

Pune: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the service of Pune-Ayodhaya Cantt Special Train. The Northern Railways has announced the extension of the services due to heavy passenger rush. The train which previously operated on a limited schedule, will now run more rounds till May 31.
The Pune-Ayodhya Cantt. Bi-Weekly Special Train ( 01455 ) will now be operating every Friday and Tuesday. Similarly, in its return direction, the 01456 Ayodhya Cantt.-Pune Special Bi-Weekly Special train will run every Sunday and Thursday.
Pune to Ayodhya Cantt. (Train No. 01455)
Departure Schedule: Every Friday and Tuesday at 19:30 PM
List Of Stoppages With Timings
Chinchwad (19:43/19:45)
Lonavala (21:30/21:40)
Panvel (22:10/22:15)
Kalyan (23:40/23:43)
Igatpuri (01:40/01:45)
Manmad (03:18/03:20)
Jalgaon (05:18/05:20)
Bhusawal (05:50/06:00)
Khandwa (09:00/09:05)
Itarsi (13:05/13:15)
Bhopal (16:00/16:05)
Bina Jn. (19:18/19:20)
Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi (22:00/22:10)
Orai (23:28/23:30)
Kanpur (02:15/02:25)
Lucknow (04:20/04:30)
Arrival: Ayodhaya Cantt. at 08:50.
Ayodhya Cantt. To Pune (Train No. 01456)
Departure Schedule: Every Sunday and Thursday at 03:55 AM
Indian Railways Expands Summer Special Services:
Summer Special Train Extended To Bhubaneswar :
The Central Railway has extended the run of Summer Special Trains from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar until June 28, 2024.
Dibrugarh-Secunderabad Special:
The services of special trains between Dibrugarh and Secunderabad have been extended by an additional month.
Ahmedabad-SSS Hubballi Special:
The Western Railways has introduced the Ahmedabad-SSS Hubballi Special train (07314/13)
