Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know how to cast vote without voter ID card

New Delhi: A voter can cast a vote even if he/she does not have the voter ID card, also known as the electors photo identity card (EPIC). According to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), one can cast a vote even if they do not have a physical copy of their voter ID card at the time of voting at the polling booth.

If your name is in the voter list but do not have a voter ID card, certain alternate ID proofs or documents can be used to cast a vote.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Google Doodle celebrates 4th phase of voting

Any one of these listed alternate ID proofs or documents can be used in place of voter ID card at the time of voting

1-PAN (permanent account number) card

2-Aadhaar card

3-Driving licence

4-Passport

5-Passbook issued by a bank or a post office, entailing the photograph

6-Pension document for retired personnel

7-Service ID card issued by a state government, central government, PSU (public sector undertaking), including the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) job card

8-A health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment

9- Authenticated Photo Voter Slip

10- Student identity cards issued by recognised educational institutions

#RollToPoll ?? Follow these simple steps,from verifying your name in the Electoral roll to casting your vote at polling stations. Watch this step-by-step video guide.?#LokSabhaElections2024 #ECI #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv #Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/0rH8O1KWyC — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 4, 2024

11- Property documents such as pattas, registered deeds, etc. in the name of the voter

12- Ration card

13- SC, ST, OBC certificates issued by competent authority

14- Freedom fighter identity card

15- Arms licence

16- Certificate of physical disability by the competent authority

17- Ex-servicemen CSD?Canteen Card

18- Smart cards issued by the Registrar General of India?under the scheme of National Population Register

Voting for the fourth phase has commenced in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across 9 States and 1 Union Territory. Additionally, all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and 28 seats of Odisha will also undergo polling today. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray during the phase 4 polls.

Out of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, Andhra Pradesh has 25, Telangana has 17, Uttar Pradesh has 13, Maharashtra has 11, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal each have 8, Bihar has 5, Jharkhand and Odisha each have 4, and Jammu and Kashmir has 1.