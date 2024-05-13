Skoda announces big discounts on these models: Details

Mumbai: The Czech Republic carmaker Skoda has announced big discounts for its top-selling products Kushaq and Slavia. Interested customers can enjoy the limited-time offer under a good corporate discount, cash discount, extended 3-year/45,000km maintenance package without any charges, and extra warranty of up to 5 years or 1.25 lakh km on vehicles.

The above-mentioned benefits and discounts are subject to the availability of stock. All the customers are advised to contact authorized dealerships for ongoing offers.

Discounts on Skoda Kushaq

The company has listed mid-size SUV Kushaq under a discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh in total. The SUV was launched at the starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 20.49 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The vehicle has been offered in four powertrain options. The list includes a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol that generates a maximum output of 113 bhp and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol with a maximum power of 147 bhp. The former is available in manual and automatic transmission, while the latter is mated with manual and DCT gearbox options.

Discount on Skoda Slavia

It has received a significant discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The benefit will remain the same for this month only. The luxury sedan comes under the price bracket between Rs 11.63 lakh to Rs 19.12 lakh (all ex-showroom). It shares the same engine options as Kusahq.