Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty clawed back to turn positive in the last few hours of the session after opening lower on the first trading session of this week. BSE Sensex closed at 72,776, up 112 points or 0.15 per cent. NSE Nifty settled at 22,104, up 49 points or 0.22 per cent .

A total of 3,944 stocks were actively traded, 1,327 advanced, while 2,464 declined and 153 stocks remained unchanged. 150 stocks hit a 52 week high and 49 stocks hit a 52 week low on the BSE.

Top gainers were Cipla (5.37%), Asian Paint (3.25%), Divis Laboratories (2.54%), HDFC life insurance company (2.09%), Britannia industries (1.22%). Top losers were Tata Motors (-8.18%), Shri Ram finance (-2.27%), Hero Motocorp (-2.21%), Bharat petroleum corporation (-2.05%), IndusInd Bank (-1.68%).

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index gained 0.36 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap fell 0.23 per cent. Both the indices had declined 1.5 per cent each intraday. Nifty Midcap 100 settled 203.10 points higher at 49, 735.40 while Nifty Smallcap 100 closed at 68.35 points, or 0.43 per cent lower at 15,985.20.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto, and PSU Bank indices slipped over 1 per cent each. On the contrary, teh Nifty Pharma rose 1.77 per cent. India VIX, or volatility index, remained elevated with an increase of 2.13 points, or 11.53 per cent higher at 20.60.