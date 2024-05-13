Timings of Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express revised: Updated timings and route

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways has revised the schedule of the Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat train (No. 20632). The revised timings will be effective from today, May 13.

The arrival/departure time of the train at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod stations will change accordingly. The train which now arrives at the Ernakulam Junction at 6:35 PM will arrive 7 minutes late at 6:42 PM. It will recommence its journey from the station at 6:45 PM.

A few months ago, the Railway Ministry ordered the extension of Train No. 20631/632 Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express to Mangaluru Central.

Thiruvananthapuram-Managaluru Vande Bharat Express: Revised Timings

Revised Timings:

Name of Stations Current Timing (Arrival/Departure) Updated Timings (Arrival/Departure) (PM)

Ernakulam Junction 6:35/6:38 PM 6:42/6:45 PM

Thrissur 7:40/7:42 PM 7:56/7:58 PM

Shoranur Junction 8:15/8:17 PM 8:30/8:32 PM

Tirur 8:52/8:54 PM 9:02/9:04 PM

Kozhikode 9:23/9:25 PM 9:32/9:34 PM

Kannur 10:24/10:36 PM 10:36/10:38 PM

Kasaragod 11:45/11:48 PM 11:46/11:48 PM