3 Maoists including 2 women killed in encounter

Gadchiroli: Three Maoists including two women were killed by the security forces. The encounter encounter broke out in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra.

Security forces received specific intelligence input that some members of the Perimili Dalam of Naxalites were camping in a forest near Katrangatta village in Bhamragad taluka. They were intending to carry out subversive activities during their ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) period. Two units of C-60 commandos and a specialized combat wing of the Gadchiroli police launched a search operation in the area.

While the teams were carrying out the search operation, Naxalites fired at them indiscriminately, to which the C-60 personnel retaliated. After the firing stopped, the bodies of a male and two female Naxalites were recovered from the spot.

One of them was identified as Vasu, in-charge and commander of the Perimili Dalam. An AK-47 rifle, a carbine, an INSAS rifle, Naxal literature, and other items were also found at the spot.

Naxalites undertake the TCOC from March to June to strengthen their cadres and launch major attacks on security forces as forests are devoid of green cover, thereby increasing visibility.

A few days back, 12 Naxalites were killed by the security forces in Bijapur, Chattisgarh while 29 Naxals, including a top Naxalite leader, Shankar Rao– who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district of insurgency-hit Bastar region of Chhattisgarh in mid-April. A massive cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, were recovered from the spot.