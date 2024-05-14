4 Indian shooters win Paris Olympic Quotas

Bhopal: In Shooting, four Indian shooters have secured the Paris Olympic quota in the 25 metre Pistol category at the Olympic Selection Trials in Bhopal. In the men’s 25 pistol category, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu finished atop the trials at the MP shooting academy in Bhopal. While in the women’s 25 metre pistol, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker secured the Olympic berths after topping the selection trials.

In the men’s event, Anish clinched the top position, securing a total of 36 hits in the final. Earlier, Esha, with a score of 43 in the finals, surpassed the existing world record by a point. However, ISSF regulations dictate that trial performances are not recognized as official records. Manu Bhaker secured the second position with a tally of 40.