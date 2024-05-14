5 soldiers killed in terrorist attack

Baghdad: A commanding officer and four soldiers were killed and five others injured in an attack by suspected Islamic State militants on an army post. The attack took place between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces.

The Islamic State group overran large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, proclaiming its ‘caliphate’ and launching a reign of terror. It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition, and in 2019 lost the last territory it held in Syria to US-backed Kurdish forces.

But its remnants continue to carry out deadly hit-and-run attacks and ambushes, particularly from remote areas and desert hideouts. In a report published in January, the United Nations said IS has ‘between 3,000 and 5,000 fighters’ across Iraq and Syria.