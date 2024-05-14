6 killed in car-truck collision

Hapur: Six people have died and one was grievously injured when their car collided with a truck. The accident occurred near Brajghat toll plaza on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Two bodies were brought, then 4 more bodies were brought to the hospital. Police officials were present. We have handed over the bodies. The total number of deceased persons is 6,’ said Dr Sujeet from CHC Garhmukteshwar.

As per police, the driver lost control of the car and it hit the truck. The seriously grievously injured person has been referred to a hospital in Meerut. The identity of the victims was being ascertained.