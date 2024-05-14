Asian Gymnastics Championships: India’s Srishti Khandagale wins silver

Hong Kong: India’s Srishti Khandagale scripted history by becoming the first ever Indian to win a medal at the Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championships. Srishti Khandagale clinched the silver medal in Women’s Individual Age group category at the 6th Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championship held in Hong Kong, China.

However, she did not qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics, as she was competing in an age group event. Kazakhstan’s Dolgopolova secured the gold medal, while Hong Kong’s S Hung won the bronze.