Bomb threat: Search operations at multiple Delhi hospitals

Delhi faced another wave of bomb threat emails as four hospitals reported receiving ominous warnings on Tuesday morning, May 14. The targeted institutions included the Delhi State Cancer Institute near GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital. The Delhi Fire Department confirmed that they were verifying the credibility of these threats amidst heightened security due to ongoing elections.

This incident is part of a troubling series of bomb hoaxes affecting various sectors nationwide. On May 1, nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were disrupted by bomb threat emails, causing widespread panic among administrators and parents. Similarly, on May 6, seven schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats traced back to Russian IP addresses, although no dangerous materials were found during the searches.

The threat emails have continued to target prominent locations in Delhi, including the airport and several hospitals, with all investigated threats proving false. Recently, the scare extended to Jaipur, where four schools received bomb threats via email. Swift actions were taken, including evacuating students and deploying bomb disposal squads with sniffer dogs to ensure safety.