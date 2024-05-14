Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold prices slipped down for second day in a row in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,400, down by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6675, down by Rs 40. Yesterday, yellow metal prices declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram to 53,720.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7360.7 per gram down by Rs.496. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6742.4 per gram down by Rs.454. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.38%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.72%. The cost of silver is Rs.83660 per kg down by Rs.720 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened at Rs 72,010/10 grams, up by 0.22% or Rs 155. Silver futures gained Rs 289 or 0.34% to Rs 85,175 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,335.93 per ounce. Bullion prices fell 1% on Monday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,341.60. Price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $28.29 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3% to $999.74 and palladium edged 0.3% higher to $964.86.